Middlesbrough fans ‘are starting to turn on Neil Warnock’ according to Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton.

Middlesbrough have started the season poorly, sitting in 18th place after nine games. They have won just twice in all competitions, drawing three and losing four.

After making 12 first-team signings in the summer, spirits were high on Teesside, with many supporters expecting a push towards the Championship top six. But it hasn’t materialised quite as those fans would have hoped and expected.

Writing in his Sky Bet Championship predictions column for Sky Sports, pundit David Prutton stated that ‘the fans are starting to turn’ on the Boro boss, suggesting many are blaming him for their downturn in form.

‘It has not been the Middlesbrough we were expecting this season at all,’ wrote Prutton.

‘The fans are starting to turn on Neil Warnock, and with the squad they have they should be in a better position. They barely troubled a Reading defence on Saturday that had been one of the leakiest in the division.’

He went on to back Sheffield United to be victorious over Middlesbrough this evening, predicting a 1-0 win for the visitors.

If Prutton is to be believed, a win for the Blades at the Riverside would pile further pressure on Neil Warnock. A season they expected to be challenging now looks nothing more than a pipedream as they sit four points above the drop zone. They would be in 19th position if not for Derby County’s points deduction pushing them up to 18th.

Thoughts

Warnock is a divisive figure at the best of times and many Middlesbrough supporters who once loved the veteran now have contrasting emotions towards him. The style of football isn’t getting results and as cliché as it may be, football is a results game.

To be where they are with the squad they have got cannot be seen as anything less than a disappointment and a change needs to happen fast if they are to keep any hopes of achieving a top six place alive, starting with the game against Sheffield United on Tuesday.