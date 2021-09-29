Bristol City face an away trip to London as they take on Millwall, where Nigel Pearson will be hoping his team can make it six unbeaten following an improvement of form recently.

The Robins played out a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham on the weekend. Substitute Kasey Palmer scored City’s goal which cancelled out an earlier Aleksandar Mitrović header.

Bristol City currently find themselves 8th in the table and just three points off the play-offs. They currently have the third best away record in the league and will be hoping to put that to good use.

As for the hosts Millwall, they are currently on a good run themselves. Following a 1-1 draw at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest they are currently five games unbeaten in the league. Winger Jed Wallace has just hit a good run of form so could be difficult to stop.

Midfielder Han-Noah Massengo ‘won’t be ready for Wednesday’ assistant manager Curtis Fleming told BristolLive.

Andy King is also fit again having only been ready enough for the bench against Fulham.

Antoine Semenyo who underwent knee surgery in May has only featured four times this season and could be in Pearson’s plans for the upcoming games.

Following Palmer’s goal from the bench we expect to see him start in the game against Millwall.

Predicted Bristol City XI

(GK) Bentley

(RB) Tanner

(CB) Kalas

(CB) Atkinson

(LB) DaSilva

(RM) Weimann

(CM) James

(CM) Williams

(LM) Pring

(CAM) Palmer

(ST) Wells

How to watch?

For fans unable to make the trip to The Den they will still be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button.

Score prediction

Following a decent point against Fulham, Bristol City will be keen to carry on their good form. Andreas Weimann who has scored four goals and assisted two this season could be the difference.

As for Millwall, they have struggled at home with only win in four games. Matt Smith, who is always a handful could cause the Bristol City defenders trouble and he will be hoping to score against his former club.

We predict a close encounter but think Bristol City will just edge it.

Millwall 1-2 Bristol City