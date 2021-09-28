Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele has avoided any damage to his knee after limping off against Coventry City, it has emerged.

Darren Ferguson’s attacking options have been ravaged in the early stages of the season, with strikers Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones both picking up injuries.

Then, when Siriki Dembele appeared to get his studs stuck in the Ricoh Arena turf when trying to turn last Friday, it was feared that Peterborough United had been dealt another hefty blow.

Now, ahead of Posh’s clash with Bournemouth, an update has emerged on the Scot’s fitness.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United boss Ferguson has revealed there is no damage to Dembele’s knee.

He went on to add that while the dangerous forward is touch and go for the clash with the Cherries, there is still a change Dembele could feature in what will be a tough test.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s positive. The scan came back clear, it showed nothing, which is the most important bit.