Peterborough United’s injury fears eased as update emerges on star man Siriki Dembele
Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele has avoided any damage to his knee after limping off against Coventry City, it has emerged.
Darren Ferguson’s attacking options have been ravaged in the early stages of the season, with strikers Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones both picking up injuries.
Then, when Siriki Dembele appeared to get his studs stuck in the Ricoh Arena turf when trying to turn last Friday, it was feared that Peterborough United had been dealt another hefty blow.
Now, ahead of Posh’s clash with Bournemouth, an update has emerged on the Scot’s fitness.
As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United boss Ferguson has revealed there is no damage to Dembele’s knee.
He went on to add that while the dangerous forward is touch and go for the clash with the Cherries, there is still a change Dembele could feature in what will be a tough test.
Here’s what he had to say:
“It’s positive. The scan came back clear, it showed nothing, which is the most important bit.
“There’s no real damage to his knee but he’s going to be touch and go for tomorrow, but he’s certainly got a chance. We’ll know more tomorrow.”
With Dembele not facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines, it now awaits to be seen if he is ready to face Scott Parker’s side on Wednesday night.
Posh’s attacking options
With the earlier mentioned Marriott and Jones both out, Jonson Clarke-Harris will be the likely option at the top of the pitch, with the appeal process for his FA charge continuing.
Dembele has featured out on the wing more recently, with the likes of Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows. Kwame Poku and Sammie Szmodics also able to play on the right or left.
Ward has held down the starting spot on the right, so it will be interesting to see who features on the left-hand side if Dembele is absent.