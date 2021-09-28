Bradford City boss Derek Adams has admitted he would have liked to see Ollie Crankshaw stay and fight for a spot in the side after sealing a move to Stockport County.

As confirmed on Tuesday morning, Ollie Crankshaw’s short stint with Bradford City has come to an end.

National League side Stockport County have swooped in to end his time at Valley Parade with what has been described as a “substantial” offer.

Now, upon the announcement of his departure, Bantams’ boss Derek Adams has made his feelings known, admitting that would have rather seen the winger stay and battle for a spot in the starting XI.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Adams made his feelings known about Crankshaw’s move to Stockport County.

However, despite stating that he would have liked to keep the 23-year-old on board, he also said that the former Wigan Athletic leaves with his best wishes, thanking him for his efforts during his time with Bradford.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Ollie leaves with our best wishes, having received a substantial offer from Stockport which he felt he could not turn down.

“We would have liked to keep him at the club and seen him fight for his place in the side, but understand and respect his decision to leave. As always, we will never stand in the way of anyone who sees their future away from Valley Parade.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ollie for his efforts at Bradford City.”

Wing options without Crankshaw

Summer signings Alex Gillead and Charles Vernam have been Adams’ go-to options on the wing, with Crankshaw very much playing more of a back-up role.

Other options out wide include Gareth Evans and youngster Kian Scales, while Abo Eisa, who is currently sidelined, is another option on the wing.

With Crankshaw departing, it will be interesting to see how he fares with Stockport as he searches more game time.