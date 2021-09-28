Arjan de Zeeuw played for Barnsley between 1995 and 1999, featuring 164 times in all competitions for the Tykes and scoring seven goals.

De Zeeuw, now 51, began his football career with Dutch outfit Telstar way back in 1992. After three years there he secured a move to England with Barnsley where he became an unlikely favourite.

The hardened defender would go on to enjoy four years with the Tykes before going on to have equally impressive stints with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth, seeing out his career with brief stints at Coventry City and ADO ’20.

In a professional career that lasted 16 years, de Zeeuw made 502 career appearances and scored 18 goals, making a name for himself as a non-nonsense defender with every club he played for.

