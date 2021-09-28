Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed Ryan Woods is a doubt for the Blues’ Tuesday night clash with QPR.

Since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, Ryan Woods has been a mainstay in Birmingham City’s starting XI.

The 27-year-old midfielder has started every game of the Blues’ Championship campaign so far, missing only 12 minutes of action.

However, Birmingham could be without Woods for their upcoming clash with QPR, as Lee Bowyer provides an update on his fitness ahead of the Tuesday night tie.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer has revealed that Woods is struggling with bruising and swelling on his foot.

The Norton Canes-born ace was unable to train with the rest of the squad on Monday, with Bowyer adding that his absence could be a blow as there isn’t “another Ryan Woods in the squad”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Ryan Woods has got a bit of a knock and we have been worrying about that since the weekend. It’s bad bruising and swelling on his foot, he must have kicked the bottom of someone’s foot.

“He is a doubt for sure.

“He was out there today trying to do a bit of a fitness test but it’s still sore and he couldn’t join in training.

“We don’t have another Ryan Woods in the squad.”

With Woods a doubt for the tie, it awaits to be seen if the midfielder is fit and ready to face Mark Warburton’s side at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Who could come into the side?

A midfield three of Woods, Ivan Sunjic and Tahith Chong was deployed against Preston North End at the weekend.

Riley McGree was the only central midfielder on the bench, so we could see the Australian loanee come back into the starting XI. It awaits to be seen who features if Woods is absent, with Bowyer looking for three points after three games without a win.