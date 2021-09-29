Top of the league AFC Bournemouth face an away trip to Peterborough United and Scott Parker will be hoping to make it 10 games unbeaten.

Bournemouth are currently on a fantastic run of recent which has seen them win their last four games. Goals from Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing were enough to see off Luton Town in their recent 2-1 home win.

As for Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough side, they’ve just come off the back of a 3-0 away defeat to Coventry City. They currently find themselves one place above the relegation zone and have just one win too their name in their last seven games.

Lewis Cook is set to make a return in the ‘coming weeks’ but we believe he will not be risked till after the International break. The 25-year-old has not played since March.

Apart from Cook, Bournemouth have no new injury concerns – Junior Stanislas is however back in training.

We expect to see a similar side that faced Luton last weekend. Here is how we predict Bournemouth to line up.

Predicted XI

(GK) Travers

(RB) Smith

(CB) Cahill

(CB) Kelly

(LB) Zemura

(CM) Billing

(CM) Lerma

(CM) Christie

(RW) Brooks

(ST) Solanke

(LW) Anthony

How to watch?

For fans unable to make the trip to the ABAX Stadium they will still be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button.

Prediction

Bournemouth have been in fantastic form of recent, they currently find themselves with the second best away record.

We expect Bournemouth to keep a clean sheet and get the away win.

Peterborough 0-2 Bournemouth