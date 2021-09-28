Stockport County have signed Oliver Crankshaw from Bradford City.

Stockport County have lured the winger to the National League for an undisclosed fee, as announced by their official club website.

Crankshaw, who is 23-years-old, has made eight appearances in all competitions for Bradford this season but has now been allowed to leave.

He only joined the Bantams in January from Wigan Athletic.

‘Exciting signing’…

Stockport boss, Simon Rusk, has said: “Ollie is a player I’ve monitored personally and been a fan of for some time now, so it’s great to now have him on board.

“It’s an exciting signing for the Club and for our fans; Ollie further bolsters our attacking options and adds important depth to the squad, and I wish him well on his journey with us here at Edgeley Park.”

He has penned a four-year contract with the ambitious North West club.

Career to date

Crankshaw started his career with spells as a youngster at Preston North End and Morecambe before dropping into non-league.

He had impressive stints at Colne and Curzon Ashton before Wigan handed him a Football League move in 2019.

The Latics loaned him out to Dundee to gain some experience before he went on to play 22 times for the Latics last season in League One.

Bradford swooped to sign him earlier this year but have now cashed in already to Stockport.