QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed ‘keeper Jordan Archer has been absent from the last three matchday squads after a “concussion situation” in training.

In the early stages of the season, Senegalese ace Seny Dieng has maintained his spot at QPR’s starting goalkeeper.

Summer signing Jordan Archer has been his deputy for the majority of games, while young Joe Walsh has provided competition. However, Walsh has been on the bench for the R’s last three Championship games, with Archer absent from the squad.

Now, it has emerged that Archer has been out due to a “concussion situation”.

As quoted by West London Sport, Rangers boss Warburton has revealed that the 28-year-old took a “nasty whack” in training.

He confirmed that Archer has been absent due to the concussion protocols in place, ruling him out for three games. However, the shot-stopper is set to make his return to the squad against Birmingham City tonight.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We had a concussion situation with Jordan and we had to go through the protocols. He got a smack in training, which is always a risk that we run.

“But Joe’s more than capable of stepping up.