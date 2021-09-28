Mark Warburton reveals QPR ‘keeper Jordan Archer suffered concussion in training – poised to return to squad tonight
QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed ‘keeper Jordan Archer has been absent from the last three matchday squads after a “concussion situation” in training.
In the early stages of the season, Senegalese ace Seny Dieng has maintained his spot at QPR’s starting goalkeeper.
Summer signing Jordan Archer has been his deputy for the majority of games, while young Joe Walsh has provided competition. However, Walsh has been on the bench for the R’s last three Championship games, with Archer absent from the squad.
Now, it has emerged that Archer has been out due to a “concussion situation”.
As quoted by West London Sport, Rangers boss Warburton has revealed that the 28-year-old took a “nasty whack” in training.
He confirmed that Archer has been absent due to the concussion protocols in place, ruling him out for three games. However, the shot-stopper is set to make his return to the squad against Birmingham City tonight.
Here’s what he had to say:
“We had a concussion situation with Jordan and we had to go through the protocols. He got a smack in training, which is always a risk that we run.
“But Joe’s more than capable of stepping up.
“Jordan took a nasty whack, we followed the protocols and we’ve gone through that process now.”
Eyeing a return to winning ways
While also welcoming Archer back into the squad, QPR will be determined to make a return to winning ways.
Rangers’ form has faltered in recent weeks, losing their last three Championship games after going undefeated in their opening six. They face a Birmingham City side who are also on the hunt for a win, having won none of their last three.
Three points could put either side within touching distance of the top-six, so it will be interesting to see how the Tuesday night clash pans out.