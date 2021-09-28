Blackburn Rovers could be without star forward Ben Brereton Diaz when they face Coventry City next month, after Chile called the in-form star up to their international squad.

Ben Brereton Diaz has become a Chilean sensation after switching his international allegiance earlier this year.

The former England youth international, who qualifies for La Roja through his mother, featured five times in this summer’s Copa America, scoring one goal, providing one assist and becoming a firm favourite among Chile supporters.

Now, it has emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph that Blackburn have agreed to let him link up with Chile for a second time in the next international break.

The report states that Brereton Diaz will be in the squad for clashes against Peru and Paraguay before coming back to England, where he will quarantine for five days, providing the Government half the quarantine period for footballers as planned.

What will this mean for Blackburn?

It would rule their new talisman out of Blackburn’s tie against Coventry City on October 16th, which would be the first game he misses this season.

However, he would be back in contention for their next game against QPR, which comes three days later on the 19th.

Who could come in for Brereton Diaz?

If the Chilean star is ruled out, it would be interesting to see who Tony Mowbray brings into the starting XI to take his place.

Sam Gallagher would likely remain upfront, while Tyrhys Dolan has been a mainstay in behind or out on the wing. Two of Ian Poveda, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley or Reda Khadra could feature as attacking midfielders and/ or wingers.