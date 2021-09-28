Following a great comeback on Friday night, West Brom face an away trip to Cardiff City. Valerien Ismael knows a win for his side could put them top of the table for 24 hours.

The Baggies know that a win can make it 10 games unbeaten, but know a clash against Mick McCarthy’s side won’t be easy.

West Brom came back from one goal down against QPR in their most recent match, where two goals in the last 15 minutes from Karlan Grant cancelled out Andre Gray’s first minute goal.

As for the home side they come off the back of a battering against Blackburn Rovers. A Ben Brereton Diaz hat-trick and goals from Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan earned a convincing win. Cardiff currently find themselves with one win in five games.

Grant did limp off in the latter stages of the QPR game but apart from that there are no new injury concerns. Matt Clarke, Kenneth Zohore and Rayhaan Tulloch are all back in full training. Dara O’Shea is set to be side-lined for a few months.

We expect to see some changes to West Brom’s starting XI following their late comeback.

Predicted XI

(GK) Johnstone

(CB) Ajayi

(CB) Bartley

(CB) Bryan

(RWB) Furlong

(CM) Livermore

(CM) Mowatt

(LWB) Reach

(RW) Robinson

(ST) Hugill

(LW) Grant

How to watch?

For fans unable to make the trip to Wales tonight, they will be able to watch the game live on the Sky Sports Red Button.

Prediction

West Brom currently find themselves second in the league and just two points off Bournemouth. As for Cardiff they sit in 13th-place and have only scored one goal in their last three games.

Cardiff is never an easy place to go to but we expect West Brom to keep a clean sheet and get an away win.

Cardiff 0-2 West Brom