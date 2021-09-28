Blackburn Rovers prodigy Tyrhys Dolan has emerged on the radar of England U20s coaches, it has been reported.

Tony Mowbray’s side have enjoyed a successful start to the new season, with Blackburn Rovers putting on some impressive attacking displays.

Their potency in front of goal was on show again at the weekend, cruising to a 5-1 win over Cardiff City. On the scoresheet for the third time this season was youngster Tyrhys Dolan, who also provided an assist.

Now, as per a report from the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old attacker’s performances have seen him land on England’s radar.

The report states that coaches have been keeping an eye on Dolan’s performances, with a potential call-up to the U20s on the cards.

Flourishing at Ewood Park

It would be a fully deserved call-up for the Blackburn prodigy, who has been a mainstay in Mowbray’s starting XI this season.

Featuring as a centre-forward, attacking midfielder or out on either wing, Dolan has netted three goals and laid on one assist across all competitions this season, playing 10 times.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

Seeing Dolan flourish at Blackburn Rovers will come as a kick in the teeth to Championship rivals Preston North End, who surprisingly let him go in the summer of 2020.

He left Deepdale without playing a single senior game but has already gone on to play 50 games in a Rovers shirt. Along the way, he has chipped in with six goals and four assists and looks to be improving game on game.