The 2016/17 season was a bleak year for Leyton Orient, with the season culminating with their first ever relegation to the National League ending their 101 year spell in the Football League.

With the revolving doors of players and managers at the time, and uncertainty from the club’s hierarchy regarding the ownership of the club going forward, it was up to Orient’s youngsters to make an impression – and none did more so than Sandro Semedo.

Semedo spent four years at the club, two of which were spent in the first team, following spells on the books of Stoke City, Colchester United and Sacavenense. After signing his first professional contract in July 2015, he had load spells at Welling United and Chelmsford, amassing 14 appearances over the two spells.

He made his first-team debut on September 1st 2015 as a substitute away at Luton Town, and made three league appearances for the O’s in the 2015/16 season. However, it was in the 2016/17 season where he broke into the first team, making 42 first-team appearances and scoring three goals. He is fondly remembered for a last-minute winner away at Plymouth in a 3-2 comeback victory – a rare victory in an abysmal season for Orient.

At the end of the year he turned down a contract and moved to Italy to play for Serie C side Santarcangelo to play for former O’s boss Alberto Cavasin. Following that he had spells in Moldova, Bulgaria and Greece, failing to nail down a long-term contract. Before the COVID-19 pandemic he made two appearances for second-tier Cypriot side Ethnikos Assia. His most recent spell was an eight game stint with Hungarian side Zalaegerszegi.

For such a promising youngster, it’s been a disappointing career for Semedo. At the age of 24, are his best years behind him?