Fulham will be hoping to return back to winning ways as they host Swansea City at Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening.

The home side come of the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw, which saw Marco Silva’s men hit the crossbar three times. An early second half goal from Aleksandar Mitrović was cancelled out by a Kasey Palmer equaliser.

Fulham made a tactical double change at half time which saw Harrison Reed and Neeskens Kebano enter the field for Bobby Decordova-Reid and Josh Onomah.

As for Swansea, they recorded their first home win of the season, Joël Piroe scored his sixth goal of the season in a 1-0 win against Huddersfield.

The Welsh side currently find themselves 17th in the league but are on a run of four games undefeated following a recent turn of form.

Fulham will be without teenage star Fabio Carvalho who is conitnuing to recover from a foot injury.

They have no new injury concerns, with Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete still side-lined. Terrance Kongolo has returned to training but wont be risked yet.

We anticipate some changes from the last starting 11 for Fulham and expect to see something similar to the second half against Bristol City.

Predicted Fulham XI

(GK) Gazzaniga

(RB) Odoi

(CB) Tosin

(CB) Ream

(LB) Robinson

(CM) Seri

(CM) Reed

(CM) Chalobah

(RW) Wilson

(LW) Kebano

(ST) Mitrović

Score prediction

Fulham who have currently got one win in their last four Championship games, need to return to winning ways to stay in touch with the top two.

As for Swansea, on the back of great home result against Huddersfield, they will be hoping to continue their great form of recent. They know a win can put them in the top half.

With Fulham being at home we expect them to edge the game, but we expect a tough battle from Russell Martin’s men.

Fulham 2-1 Swansea