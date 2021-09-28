Charlton Athletic’s young goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer joined Ross County on a season-long loan over the summer.

Maynard-Brewer, 22, is a name that Charlton Athletic fans will recognise.

The Australian goalkeeper joined the Addicks’ youth academy in 2015. He made his first-team debut in the 2018/19 season, featuring in the EFL Trophy.

Since, he’s made five first-team appearances for Charlton with four of those coming in the EFL Trophy and one of those in the FA Cup last time round.

But the shot-stopper has spent the majority of the past few seasons out on loan. He’s had spells with all of Chelmsford City, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic.

Maynard-Brewer though has never really gained quality first-team experience with any but this time round with Ross County, it looks as though the youngster could really develop his game.

He’s now played the last two outings for the Scottish club – a 2-2 draw with Hearts and a 2-1 loss at Motherwell. Ross County currently sit in 11th-place of the Scottish Premiership table and are managed by a familiar name in Malky Mackay who’s benched Ross County’s usual no.1 Ross Laidlaw to give Maynard-Brewer a run out in the last two fixtures.

According to WhoScored, Maynard-Brewer has averaged an match rating of 6.57 in his two Scottish Premiership outings for Ross County, making three saves in total and two clearances.

It is of course far too early to judge Maynard-Brewer but he seems to have some faith from his manager, which will only bode well for Charlton who’ll be desperate for him to gain some first-team experience this season.

Up next for Ross County is a trip to Dundee United on October 2nd.