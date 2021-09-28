Charlton Athletic will assess Conor Washington’s fitness ahead of tonight’s game.

Charlton Athletic take on Bolton Wanderers at home this evening and will make checks on the attacker, as per their official club website.

Washington, who is 29-years-old, went off at half-time last weekend against Gillingham.

He sat out of the last game against Portsmouth in which the Addicks drew 2-2.

Ankle worry

Charlton boss, Nigel Adkins, said he got kicked in the ankle and it subsequently swelled up, as per a report by London News Online.

Adkins said on Saturday that he hoped Washington would be back in contention to play against Bolton but the club will make a decision today.

The Trotters travel to London tonight on the back on two defeats in a row to Rotherham United and Sunderland respectively so both sides will be desperate for a win.

Charlton have made a slow start to the season and are in the relegation zone at the moment.

Boost if he’s back

Washington being fit would give Adkins more to think about with his team selection.

The Northern Ireland international has scored once in eight games so far this term and will be eager to get more goals under his belt.

He chipped in with 11 goals in all competitions in the last campaign and proved he knows where the back of the net is at this level.