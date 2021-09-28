Middlesbrough host Sheffield United this evening at the Riverside and will be expected to ring the changes after their defeat at Reading last weekend.

Middlesbrough slumped to a second successive defeat against Reading, losing the game 1-0, with Alen Halilovic grabbing the match-winning goal in what was his first for the club.

Neil Warnock’s side sit in 18th place in the Championship table, with two wins from nine games. They have drawn a further three and lost four during that time.

There were worries surrounding the fitness of left-back Marc Bola and midfielder Paddy McNair before the Reading clash, but both players started and finished the game. They are expected to keep their place for the visit of the Blades in midweek.

Elsewhere, Boro will be without long-term absentees Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi, and Marcus Browne. Whilst Anfernee Dijksteel will miss out, as will Onel Hernandez. The Norwich loanee will miss the next two games against Sheffield United and Hull City with injury.

Warnock explained that he can’t wait for James Lea Siliki to get fit, whilst he does not know Martin Payero’s best position, therefore we expect both players to miss out on starting berth tonight. But they will be able to call upon Matt Crooks, after his red card and subsequent ban was rescinded.

Predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Sheffield United

Lumley

Peltier

Hall

McNair

Fry

Bola

Howson

Tavernier

Crooks

Sporar

Watmore

Middlesbrough boss Warnock is expected to shake things up and we expect him to ditch the 4-3-3 for a 5-3-2. McNair would be likely to drop back into defence to free up room in midfield, this would allow Tavernier to play more centrally.

Whilst Watmore could come in up top to partner Sporar. This in theory would allow Middlesbrough to have more bodies in the box, create more chances, and for Boro’s sake, score more goals.