Hull City allowed Callum Jones to leave over the summer and join Morecambe on loan.

Hull City gave the midfielder the green light to drop back into League One.

Jones, who is 20-years-old, is highly-rated by Grant McCann’s side.

He played seven times for the Tigers in all competitions last season as they won the League One title.

Not playing that much



However, his chances of getting game time in the Championship were seen as slim so a loan move to Morecambe was a good opportunity to get some experience under his belt.

He has played just once in the league so far this season for the Shrimps and has been an unused substitute in their last five games in League One.

Jones is struggling to break into Stephen Robinson’s side and is having to bide his time.

The midfielder’s last competitive appearance came in the EFL Trophy against Everton Under-21’s earlier this month.

What next

Hull may have a decision to make this winter if he isn’t playing as much as they want him to.

There isn’t much point Jones sitting on Morecambe’s bench every week if he could get more minutes somewhere else.

He penned a new two-and-a-half year contract with the Tigers earlier this year and is seen as one for the future at the MKM Stadium.

The ex-Wales youth international joined them in 2019 having previously been on the books at Tranmere Rovers, The New Saints, Oswestry Town and Bury.