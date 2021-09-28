Hugo Rodallega played for Wigan Athletic between 2009 and 2012, making 117 appearances in all competitions and scoring 24 goals.

The Colombian arrived on British shores as an unknown quantity.

He signed for Wigan Athletic from Mexican outfit Necaxa in January 2009 and would go on to write himself into Tics folklore.

The now 36-year-old would prevail as Wigan Athletics’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League, with all 24 of his goals for the club coming into the English top flight.

But Rodallega would leave for Fulham in 2012 and after another decent stint with an English club he headed for Europe, having spent several years in Turkey before returning to South America with Brazilian outfit Bahia this year.

With 44 caps to his name with Colombia, Rodallega is certainly a known name in his homeland, but how much can you remember about his time at Wigan Athletic?

