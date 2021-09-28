Charlton Athletic will be desperate to pick up three points tonight.

Charlton Athletic take on a Bolton Wanderers side who have lost their last two games.

The Addicks snatched a late draw against Portsmouth last time out.

Corey Blackett-Taylor and Josh Davison were subbed on by Nigel Adkins in that game and both combined for the equaliser.

The attacking duo deserve to start tonight now and show what they can do together from the off.

Blackett-Taylor impressing

Blackett-Taylor has been a shining light for the Addicks in what has been a poor start to the season.

The pacey winger signed on a free transfer having spent the past couple of seasons playing in League Two for Tranmere Rovers.

He has been an instant hit at Charlton and has been a handful out wide.

The former Aston Villa man only penned a short-term deal at the Valley and Adkins’ side will be keen to tie him down to a new contract as soon as they can.

Big campaign for Davison

Davison has chipped in with three goals in all competitions so far this term and is looking like he will be a key player this season.

He spent time on loan at Woking and Forest Green Rovers last term to gain experience.

Adkins has showed faith in him over recent games and should look at starting him against the Trotters this evening.

Davison was in the right place at the right time to score against Portsmouth and will be in confident mood right now.