Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has made a startling admission in an interview with The Northern Echo, claiming he doesn’t know where Martin Payero is best suited.

Middlesbrough signed Payero from Atletico Banfield in his native Argentina on a three-year deal. However, he has only gone on to make one start for his new side since in the league.

He played in a central attacking midfield role, or number 10 role, behind Andraz Sporar at Reading, but he failed to have the desired effect. He was replaced by fellow new signing James Lea Siliki in the 61st minute.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Boro boss Warnock explained that he doesn’t know how best to use Payero, and stated that he ‘struggled’ and was partly to blame for Reading’s goal.

“I don’t really know where his best position is yet, if I’m honest,” he admitted.

“He had to do a job on Saturday. He struggled a little bit in letting his man go, but did well at times in other areas.”

Warnock suggested Boro need results quick and aren’t prepared to wait for Payero to come good.

“I don’t really know (where he is best), although I don’t really think it’s a time where we can experiment to find out either.

“He’s done well in training and has caught up in the fitness, but I’m not sure whereabouts the best position is. I’ve tried him in different areas in training, and we’ve just got to persevere.”

Middlesbrough have lost their last two games, at the hands of Blackpool and Reading, two games that seemed winnable on paper at the start of the campaign. However, their form has been very inconsistent and they will be looking to get back to winning ways against Sheffield United tonight, with or without Payero.

Thoughts

There was a lot of buzz around Payero’s move to Middlesbrough but he has played just 94 minutes across nine games, and he has only been on the pitch four times.

Admittedly it may take the Argentinian U23 international time to adapt to English football and to the Championship but he hasn’t necessarily been given much of a chance to impress already.

The game against Reading was a big show of faith from Warnock and it didn’t come good. Therefore, it is easy to see why the Boro boss has spoken out the way he has. I still expect Payero to play an important part between now and the end of the campaign.