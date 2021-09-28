West Brom boss Valerien Ismael says Kenneth Zohore is still part of his plans, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

West Brom loaned the striker out to Millwall last season.

Zohore, who is 27-years-old, hasn’t been seen over recent games for the Baggies.

However, his absence is due to injury and he is still seen as someone they will call upon.

Read: West Brom striker was on Shrewsbury Town’s radar last month

‘He is a West Brom player’…

Ismael has said: “He has been injured in the last few weeks. He is a West Brom player so it doesn’t change anything with our thoughts on Ken.

“He was injured so for a few weeks he was out. He needs to get back his fitness now and he needs to get the confidence of having his fitness back, but when Ken is 100 per cent fit we know we have another possibility in our front three with him.”

Millwall loan

Zohore returned to the Baggies over the summer after his spell at Millwall ended and he was involved over pre-season.

He has since made three appearances so far this term and is expected to get more minutes once he’s fully fit.

West Brom gave him the green light to join Millwall on loan in October last year and he went on to make 19 appearances for the Lions in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

Read: Released Millwall man finds new club on a free transfer

Career to date

Zohore moved to the Hawthorns in 2019 from Cardiff City and has since managed five goals in 23 games.

The attacker has also played for the likes Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Odense and Kortrijk in the past.