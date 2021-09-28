Hartlepool United are not far off appointing an assistant manager to Dave Challinor, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United have been in the hunt for a new number two over recent times.

The Pools lost Joe Parkinson last month after he left Victoria Park.

Former QPR defender Clint Hill has been helping out the League Two side recently.

He played with Challinor at Tranmere Rovers and is available having parted company with Bristol Rovers earlier this year.

Update

Hartlepool’s boss has said: “There are things in the pipeline but we’re not in a huge rush to replace.

“It’s important we replace with the right person who fits the profile of what we want and has the same work ethic and will fill the gap that has been left by Joe not being here.

“I don’t think we’re too far away from announcing something.”

Hill a candidate?

Hill retired from the game in 2018 and got his first coaching role at Fleetwood Town.

He then moved to Bristol Rovers in February to link up with Joey Barton.

However, he left the Memorial Ground after six months this summer.

The ex-defender spent his playing career with the likes of Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, QPR, Rangers and Carlisle United.

Ideal

Hill would be an ideal number two for Hartlepool as he has experience of playing in the Football League and has a good relationship with Challinor.

Time will tell whether he is on his way to the Pools on a permanent basis or whether they will get someone else.