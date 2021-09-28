Carlisle United’s Jon Mellish has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Carlisle United have tied him down to a new deal after his exploits were attracting attention, as per a report by the News and Star.

Mellish, who is 24-years-old, has penned a new contract with the League Two side until 2023.

The former England C international has been a key player for the Cumbrians over the past couple of seasons and they will be delighted to have secured his services for another two years.

‘Feels right to be here’…

Mellish has opened up over interest from other clubs: “People talk, and there’s interest and all that, but my main focus has been on being here and having a future here. With everything outside of football too it just feels right to be here.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for all the backing I get from everyone behind the scenes, at the top, the gaffer, Gav [Skelton], everyone, for putting belief into me and backing me. Hopefully I can repay it on the pitch.”

Key player

Mellish signed for Carlisle in May 2019 and made 22 appearances in his first season at the club.

He then moved into midfield last term and went on to score 16 goals in all competitions.

The South Shields-born man has since chipped in with a couple of goals so far in this campaign.



Early career

Prior to his move to Brunton Park, Mellish had spent his whole career to date on the books at Gateshead.

He made 59 appearances for their first-team before earning a move to the Football League.