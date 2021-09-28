Sheffield United face Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Slavisa Jokanovic takes his Sheffield United side to Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, where he’ll look to maintain his side’s current form.

After a shaky start to the campaign the Blades have now gone five unbeaten in the league having beaten Derby County 1-0 last time out.

For the trip to the Riverside tonight though, Jokanovic has some injury troubles to deal with – Sander Berge (hamstring) has missed the last three outings now and remains a doubt for tonight, with all of Oliver Burke (heel), Luke Freeman (hamstring), Lys Mousset (hamstring) and David McGoldrick (back) all expected to be sidelined for some time longer.

Jack O’Connell remains a long term absentee after sustaining a knee injury.

Predicted Sheffield United XI to face Boro

Olsen

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Ben Davies

John Egan

George Baldock

John Fleck

Oliver Norwood

Ben Osborn

Conor Hourihane

Morgan Gibbs-White

Billy Sharp

Bar from Conor Hourihane coming in for Iliman Ndiaye, it’s an unchanged side from the one that beat Derby County over the weekend.

With some key injuries to his side, Jokanovic has very few rotational options at his disposal and so he will more than likely name a largely unchanged side tonight.

The defence has solidified after a tough start to the campaign and John Fleck and in particular Oliver Norwood have impressed in the middle of late.

So too have Ben Osborn and Morgan Gibbs-White on the flanks with Billy Sharp still rolling back the years – the likes of Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie still seem to be low down in the attacking pecking order.

It’ll be a tough game for both sides but the Blades certainly have the momentum going into this one, with Boro having won just one of their last seven in the league – a win could lift Sheffield United as high as 7th.