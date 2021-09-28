Dion Dublin is a legend among many football club fan-bases, one of those being Coventry City’s.

The former striker turned TV presenter and all-round good guy began his career with Norwich City.

He’d never make a league appearances for the Canaries though, instead making his name with Cambridge United before sealing a move to Manchester United in 1992.

It proved a difficult spell for the now 52-year-old, who scored just two league goals in as many seasons with the Red Devils.

Dublin signed for Coventry City in 1994 and would reignite his career in a four-year spell, scoring 61 goals in 145 league appearances for the Sky Blues.

Leaving for Aston Villa in 1998, Dublin left as a firm fan favourite among Coventry City supporters – but how much can you remember about his time in sky blue?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!