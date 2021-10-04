It’s been a very good start to the season for Liam Manning and his MK Dons side in general, but a frustrating one for young striker Charlie Brown who has struggled to find game time at Stadium MK this campaign.

The 22-year-old joined the Dons in January from Chelsea. He is currently known as the all-time youth Champions League top scorer, ahead of the like of Mason Greenwood and Tammy Abraham. Brown played an important part off the bench in Russell Martin’s Dons side last season, scoring some important goals, however he’s only made one appearance this term under Manning.

The Dons have a very strong striker force with Mohamed Eisa and the on-loan Troy Parrot the clear favourites currently for Manning, with Cardiff loanee Max Watters returning from injury now too.

Brown’s only Dons appearance this season came against Cheltenham Town in a 1-1 draw. Brown failed to convert from point-blank range in the first half and was frustratingly taken off with over 30 minutes left to play.

He has since fallen completely out of favour and should probably be looking for play-time elsewhere in the upcoming January transfer window. With the Dons fighting at the right upper-end of the Sky Bet League One table, sending Brown to a lower third tier side shouldn’t affect the Dons’ promotion battle.

A loan is just what Brown needs to reignite what is looking to be a very promising career based off of his time at Chelsea and his impact at MK Dons last season.

If not Brown, the Dons do need to look into loaning out one of their young strikers for game-time as either way Charlie Brown and or Jay Bird will not be getting anywhere near enough play time – with Eisa, Parrot and Watters banging in goals this season.