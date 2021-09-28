Steve Howard played for Luton Town between 2001 and 2006, scoring 103 goals in 228 appearances in all competitions.

Howard, now aged 45, spent 18 years as a professional footballer.

He represented all of Hartlepool United, Northampton Town, Derby Count, Luton Town, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday during his career, racking up a total of 781 appearances as a professional footballer.

Whilst with the Hatters, Howard prevailed through some dark times for the club off the pitch, scoring goals in the Second and Third Division and also helping the club into the Championship in 2005.

But he’d leave for Derby County in 2006 and after two years at Pride Park he went on to Leicester City.

But the Englishman endured a tough time with the Foxes – nothing like his time at Luton Town.

