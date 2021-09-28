Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has said he knows his side can bounce back from their slow start, due to the positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

Middlesbrough have won just two of their nine games so far this season, drawing three and losing four. Their form means they sit in 18th position in the Championship table, although they are just three points off making a possible jump up to 10th.

After making 12 first-team signings this summer, many supporters expected Middlesbrough to be challenging for a top six spot. Warnock signed a contract extension in a bid of achieving a record-extending ninth promotion, but it looks to be getting increasingly out of reach.

However, despite the slow start the Boro boss remains upbeat and said he knows the reasons why. Speaking to Teesside Live, he claims that the dressing room is a positive one.

“Me and [Assistant manager] Kev [Blackwell] were just talking about that yesterday. To be fair, the dressing room is fantastic,” he said.

“I had a good chat with Jonny [Howson] and Paddy [McNair] yesterday and they said it’s never been better. You can tell that as well.”

He went on to say Boro will turn things around because of this.

“And that’s when you know you’ve got a chance when your dressing room is so good,” he continued.

“There is no one trying to cause problems. We’re together and we know we’ve got to sort this out together, and if we can do that we’ll have a great time because the dressing room is very, very good.”

Thoughts

As Warnock says, you always stand a chance of achieving your goals if you’re all pulling in the right direction. It is positive to hear the Middlesbrough players are not feeling down after their slow start.

It is easy to jump to conclusions and suggest Warnock is losing the dressing room given their recent form. But his recent comments suggest otherwise.

They take on Sheffield United this evening where they will be looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Blackpool and Reading in recent weeks.