QPR host Birmingham City in the Championship this evening.

Mark Warburton’s side will look to end a run of three-straight defeats in the Championship when they welcome Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The R’s started the campaign strongly but have since tailed off to find themselves in 10th-place of the table – two places ahead of Blues who’ve won just one of their last five in the league.

For QPR though, they have one or two injury scares going into tonight.

Both Sam Field (knee) and Lee Wallace (hamstring) remain long term absentees, with Sam McCallum now ruled out until next month with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, both Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs were forced off with injuries in the 2-1 defeat at West Brom last Friday and both were assessed yesterday, though it’s unknown whether they’ll play a part tonight.

Predicted QPR XI

Dieng

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Odubajo

Kakay

Dozzell

Ball

Willock

Chair

Austin

Warburton now has some potentially key injuries to his side, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll revert from his usual back-five to a back-four.

Instead, we could potentially see Moses Odubajo drop from right-back into a central position with Osman Kakay coming into the line up to take up the right-back spot.

Elsewhere, Andre Dozzell would no doubt be the ideal man to come in should Johansen not be fit for tonight’s game, with Charlie Austin fully fit having been an unused substitute against his former side West Brom last time out.

It’ll be another tricky assignment for QPR tonight, made even more so by some potential absences. But they face an inconsistent Birmingham City side and if QPR play as well as we’ve seen them do so this season then they should pick up all three points.