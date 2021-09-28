Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at Jayden Onen following his departure from Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday played the attacking midfielder for their Under-23’s this week, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Onen, who is 20-years-old, was released by Reading at the end of last season.

He is currently a free agent and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday taking look at free agent

Doncaster trial

Doncaster Rovers brought him in on trial over pre-season, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens’ side played him in a friendly against Wakefield but decided not to hand him a deal in the end.

Career to date

Onen spent time in the academies at Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion before joining Brentford in 2018.

He had two years on the books of the Bees and was a regular for their development squad during his time there.

The Londoner played 48 times for Brentford B team as well as having a loan spell away at Bromley in the National League in 2019 to gain some experience.

Read: Player released by Doncaster Rovers finds new club

Reading spell

Onen was released last year and was subsequently snapped up by Reading after a trial period.

He made the bench 16 times for the Royals last term and ended up making two first-team appearances.

His contract with the Berkshire outfit expired at the end of June and he is now on trial at Sheffield Wednesday.

