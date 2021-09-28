Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight against Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton Athletic go into the match after their 2-2 draw with Portsmouth last time out.

The Addicks are desperate for a win to get their season on track.

Nigel Adkins’ side are currently in the relegation zone and are two points from safety.

Team news

Charlton will be without Ronnie Schwartz and Ryan Inniss again, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey remains a long-term absentee.

Adkins has tended to rotate his squad over recent games and has left the likes of Charlie Kirk and Diallang Jaiyesimi out.

It will be interesting to see what he does for the visit of Bolton.

The Trotters have lost their last two games against Rotherham United and Sunderland respectively and will be keen to bounce back.

Quotes

Adkins was pleased with the point against Pompey on Saturday and told the club’s website: “Well it’s a good point. I would have liked us to have got all three, obviously we got off to a poor start. We allowed the pitch to be too big. We talked about it.”

Predicted line-up-

(4-3-3) – Craig MacGillivray, Adam Matthews, Sam Lavelle, Jason Pearce, Papa Souare, Harry Arter, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Elliot Lee, Jayden Stockley, Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Prediction

Charlton managed to strike late against Portsmouth and should take confidence from that. They could be in for a big three points tonight. 1-0, Stockley to score.

Bolton are a tough team and have adapted well to the step up to League One, but the Addicks need the result more.