Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is expecting another tough game tonight against Wigan Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to the DW Stadium following their 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Town last time out.

The Owls are winless in their last four games in the league.

They take on a Wigan side in great form at the moment and who sit top of the table above Sunderland on goal difference.

Read: The week ahead for Wigan Athletic

‘On a good run’…

Moore has been taking about the Latics ahead of the game, as per a report by Wigan Today: “It will be another tough one, but we will lick our wounds from Ipswich and move on. It will be a different game. It is about the players recovering and going again.

“They have had a great start and made good headway in the division.

“They are on a good run but we will prepare as best as we possibly can for the game. We will make sure we go there in the right frame of mind and are physically ready for the game.”

Wigan’s form

The ‘Tics haven’t lost since the opening day of the season and have won six out of their opening eight matches.

They had a busy past summer in the transfer window but their new signings have gelled together quickly under Leam Richardson.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday taking look at free agent

The Owls

Sheffield Wednesday are in for a difficult match this evening.

They currently sit 11th in the league after a stuttering start to life in the third tier but are only two points off the Play-Offs.

Moore’s side are hopeful that key man Barry Bannan is available to play, as per a report by the Examiner Live.