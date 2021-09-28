Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at defender Sam Woods following his departure from Crystal Palace.

Sheffield Wednesday played the centre-back for their Under-23’s on Monday, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Woods, who is 23-years-old, was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

He is currently available on a free transfer and has been weighing up his next move in the game over recent months.

Plymouth Argyle loan

Woods spent the second-half of last season on loan in League One with Plymouth Argyle.

Crystal Palace gave him the green light to head out on loan during the January transfer window to get more game time under his belt.

He went on to make nine appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side and chipped in with a single goal from defence.

Career to date

Woods has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy of the London club.

He was a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels during his time there and went on to make four first-team appearances.

They also loaned him out to Hamilton Academical during the 2019/20 season and he played three times during his stint in Scotland.

What now?

Sheffield Wednesday are now taking a look as they mull over potential free agent options.

It will be interesting to see if the League One side decide to offer him a deal.