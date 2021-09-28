West Brom have started life after Premier League relegation very well in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

West Brom fans have seen their side go unbeaten in their first nine games of the campaign. They sit 2nd in the table on 19 points – trailing leaders Bournemouth by just two points.

However, Baggies fans might sit a little less comfortably with news coming from the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal. This news is that highly-regarded starlet Reyes Cleary is a sought-after youngster.

Cleary in the sights of German duo

The Mail Online’s Simon Jones writes that Bundesliga trio Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim and Schalke are targeting Cleary.

Jones says that the German sides were impressed after his two goals in a 5-2 losing effort against Chelsea’s Under-18s.

Jones adds that Dortmund, Hoffenheim and Schalke went away but states that “they have maintained a watching brief.”

The Mail Online go on to report that Cleary was the young Baggies’ top scorer last season with eight goals from 15 games.

He’s maintained that blistering form and goal-scoring prowess this season. In just three Under-18 Premier League appearances he has six goals – hitting braces against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Thoughts?

West Brom have a record of bringing through young talents only to see them head out elsewhere to carry on their football education.

Louie Barry left The Hawthorns for Barcelona before ending up at The Baggies’ rivals Aston Villa. Prior to that, Tyler Roberts headed to Leeds United who have also taken Amari Miller this summer.

Cleary is yet to sign a professional deal at West Brom. That might put the Black Country club in a precarious position in the face of German pressure.

Bundesliga sides such as the mentioned trio have a track record of raiding the English market for up-and-coming youngsters. Take Dortmund, they did that with Jadon Sancho and now Jude Bellingham is blossoming at the Signal Iduna Park.

Routes in German sides to the first-team are often much more defined and present young players such as Cleary fast-tracked options.

If faced with this, and if the Bundesliga trio firm up interest, it will be interesting to see if West Brom can hold onto Reyes Cleary.