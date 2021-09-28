West Brom attacking midfielder Romaine Sawyers joined the Baggies’ Championship rivals Stoke City in late August on a season-long loan deal.

West from themselves bought back their former youth player from London side Brentford in 2019. He’d joined them from Walsall in 2016 on a free transfer from The Baggies.

Sawyers started out at The Hawthorns, coming though the youth ranks before moving to Walsall on a free transfer after a successful loan with the Saddlers.

Since arriving at the Brittania Stadium, he has made six appearances, starting with a four-minute run-out against Nottingham Forest.

He’s started the last four games against Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Derby County and Hull City – adding an assist against the Tigers.

In the Championship for Stoke City, Sawyers has 0-2 shots per game per WhoScored – preferring to shoot from outside the box. His distribution is accurate (85.8%) and he completes on average 31.2 passes per game – the bulk of these being short passes.

Stoke City currently sit 5th in the Championship table, although it is early doors in a long campaign. They have 17 points from their opening nine games with 37 more games left to play.

Romaine Sawyers showed what he was capable of in a good Brentford side when they were in the Championship. Stoke City will be wanting to see him emulate these displays for the Bees.

Next up for Michael O’Neill’s men is an away trip to Deepdale to take on an often-dangerous Preston North End outfit who are unbeaten in their last six games.