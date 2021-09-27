Blackburn Rovers’ player ratings for FIFA 22 have emerged, with the game coming out at the start of October.

Here, we take a look at Blackburn Rovers’ highest-rated players in FIFA 22:

10. Ian Poveda, RM – 69

Bradley Johnson and Jean Paul van Hecke are also 69 rated, but the first name on our list is Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda. His 84 acceleration is his standout stat on FIFA 22.

9. Sam Gallagher, ST – 69

Also rated at 69 is striker Sam Gallagher, whose overall increases by one from FIFA 21. 77 strength is his best attribute, with 76 shot power just behind

8. Joe Rothwell, CM – 69

The last 69 rated player in Blackburn Rovers’ squad is Joe Rothwell. His 81 acceleration is the standout stat on his card, also possessing a 4* weak foot.

7. Daniel Ayala, CB – 70

Defender Daniel Ayala comes in at 7th place, with his highest attribute his aggression at 79, possessing some well-rounded defensive attributes.

6. Ben Brereton Diaz, LW – 71

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly low down the list is Chilean star Ben Brereton Diaz. His overall increases by an impressive five, with 85 sprint speed his best stat.

5. Ryan Nyambe, RB – 72

Namibian right-back Ryan Nyambe’s overall stays the same as FIFA 21, coming in at 72 rated on FIFA 22. 83 strength is his best attribute, also possessing 81 acceleration and sprint speed.

4. Lewis Travis, CDM – 72

Blackburn Rovers engine Lewis Travis has 85 stamina, which is the best attribute on his well-rounded 72 rated card in FIFA 22.

3. Darragh Lenihan, CB – 72

Club captain Darragh Lenihan lands a 72 overall for FIFA 22, earning the spot as Blackburn’s best-rated centre-back. 82 Jumping is his standout attribute.

2. Thomas Kaminski, GK – 73

Tony Mowbray’s number one comes in as Blackburn’s second highest-rated player in FIFA 22, with 75 handling his best attribute.

1. Bradley Dack, CAM – 74

Blackburn Rovers favourite Bradley Dack is the highest-rated player in FIFA 22, maintaining his top spot despite his injury struggles. His card is very well-rounded, but his 81 agility and balance are the standout attributes.