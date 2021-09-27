Peterborough United’s player ratings on FIFA 22 have emerged, with the game set to come out at the start of October.

Here, we take a look at Peterborough United’s highest-rated players in FIFA 22:

10. Jack Marriott, ST – 68

The first on the list is summer signing Jack Marriott, who comes in at 68 rated. His standout attribute is his 85 acceleration, also owning a 4* weak foot.

9. Jorge Grant, CM – 68

Also coming in at 68 is another new signing in the form of Jorge Grant. His overall grows by two from FIFA 21, with his highest stat 85 for his stamina.

8. Sammie Szmodics, CAM – 68

Another who sees his overall increase is Szmodics, who rises by one from last FIFA. Agility and balance are tied as his highest stats, possessing a 90 rating for both.

7. Siriki Dembele, ST – 68

Star attacker Siriki Dembele also comes in at 68, switching to striker in the new game. 91 acceleration is his highest stat, with his balance just behind at 90.

6. Josh Knight, CB – 68

Yet another 68 rated player is former Leicester City ace Josh Knight, who sees his rating increase by an impressive four on last FIFA. His joint-highest stats are jumping and stamina, with both at 77.

5. Nathan Thompson, CB – 68

Nathan Thompson also comes in at 68, boasting a strong set of physical stats. Jumping and balance are his best attributes, boasting a 90 rating for both.

4. Joe Ward, RWB – 68

Versatile ace Joe Ward also earns a 68 overall after playing an important role in Peterborough United’s promotion-winning season. His best stat is his 86 sprint speed.

3. Frankie Kent, CB – 68

Centre-back Frankie Kent is yet another player rated at 68 in FIFA 22, earning a +3 overall increase. His standout stat is his 81 stamina, which is only one higher than his jumping.

2. Jack Taylor, CM – 68

Well-rounded midfielder Jack Taylor is the last of the nine 68 rated Posh players in FIFA 22, with his rating increasing by an impressive six. Stamina is his best attribute, coming in at 83.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris, ST – 71

Last and certainly not least is striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who is a three ratings clear of any of his teammates after a strong 2020/21 season. The best stat for the talisman is his strength, for which he earns an 85 overall.