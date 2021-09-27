Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks is set to play against Sheffield United tomorrow after his three match suspension was overturned, the club has announced.

Middlesbrough saw their number 25 shown a straight red card after colliding with Luke Southwood in the closing stages of their 1-0 defeat to Reading on Saturday afternoon. The Boro players and manager Neil Warnock were left incensed by the decision.

The Teessiders launched an immediate appeal of which they were expecting the ban to be overturned. The decision of the committee was announced today with Crooks’ red card being rescinded.

The attacking midfielder was sent off due to ‘serious foul play’. However, replays showed the player had his studs to the ground and made contact with the ball, as opposed to with Reading goalkeeper Southwood.

He has started all of Boro’s games so far this season and will likely come straight back into the side when they face Sheffield United at the Riverside on Tuesday evening.

An FA statement reads: “An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Matt Crooks and removed his three-match suspension.

“The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play in Middlesbrough FC’s game versus Reading FC on Saturday in the EFL Championship.”

Crooks is Middlesbrough’s joint-top scorer this season with Uche Ikpeazu. Both players have scored two goals so far this campaign.

Thoughts

It was a clear and obvious error from the officials at Reading on Saturday and it was clear and obvious that the red card would be rescinded. Warnock and the Boro faithful will be happy to have Crooks back as he has been one of the club’s standout players.

Middlesbrough are languishing in 18th place in the Championship standings and are in desperate need of a win. They face Sheffield United on Tuesday and to have Crooks back in contention is a huge boost.