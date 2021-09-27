Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has said midfielder Lewis Cook could make a return to action for the club’s U21s next week.

Back in March, Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook ruptured his ACL, an injury that has kept him on the sidelines until only recently.

The 24-year-old hasn’t made a return to action just yet, but has been in full training with Scott Parker’s side as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Now, an insight on when the York-born ace could make a return to action has emerged from Cherries boss Parker.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Echo, Parker has expressed his delight regarding Cook’s recovery, confirming that he has been back in training with the rest of the squad.

He added that the “next step” for the former Leeds United man is to give him game time, stating that next Wednesday’s U21s clash with Arsenal could be when he makes his return.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m really pleased with Lewis.

“He has now been with us in full training, in terms of not modified now for some time.

“The next step is for him to play a game – hopefully that game will come here, maybe for the under-21s against Arsenal.

Competition for a starting spot

Once he makes his return to full fitness and comes back into contention for Parker’s side, it will be interesting to see if Cook can break into the starting XI.

A midfield three of Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing and Ben Pearson has been the go-to trio in recent weeks, so Cook will have a challenge on his hands if he wants to displace one of them.

The likes of youngster Gavin Kilkenny and Emiliano Marcondes are also options, so competition will be rife in Bournemouth’s midfield ranks.