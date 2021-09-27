Sunderland attacker Benji Kimpioka is on the radar of Southend United, as per a report by the Echo.

Sunderland will let the youngster train with Phil Brown’s side later this week.

Hartlepool United made a late move to land him in the last transfer window, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

However, a move to the League Two side didn’t materialise in the end and he ended up staying at the Stadium of Light.

Torquay United spell

Kimpioka, who is 21-years-old, may now be heading back into the National League having had a spell with Torquay United last season.

He joined the Gulls in March and ended up making 11 appearances for them in all competitions to help them get to the Play-Off final.

Gary Johnson’s side ended up missing out on a place in the Football League at the expense of Hartlepool.

Kimpioka is unlikely to get much game time with Sunderland this term and a switch to Southend would allow him to get more experience under his belt.

Career to date

He joined Sunderland from IK Sirius but has mainly been used in their youth sides.

The Sweden youth international has made 14 appearances in all competitions for their first-team to date, chipping in with three goals.

His contract expires at the end of this season and his long-term future is up in the air.