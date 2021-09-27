Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed he is hoping to have defender Connor Ogilvie in contention for their midweek tie against Burton Albion.

Since arriving on a free transfer from fellow League One side Gillingham, defender Connor Ogilvie’s game time has been limited due to injury.

The former Spurs youngster featured in three of Portsmouth’s first four League One games, appearing a total of five times across all competitions. However, his last outing came earlier this month, with injury ruling him out of ties against Cambridge United, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic.

Now, with Burton Albion up next for Pompey, a positive update has emerged on Ogilvie’s fitness.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, manager Danny Cowley has said he hopes to hat the 25-year-old fit and ready for the tie.

A quad injury has kept him out in recent weeks, but the clash with the Brewers could see Ogilvie return to action.

“We are hopeful that he is going to be fit and available to play for us on Tuesday because we’d love to have him back with us for obvious reasons,” Cowley stated.

It now awaits to be seen if the summer signing is deemed ready to return as he looks to kick on in his latest challenge at Fratton Park.

Competition for a starting spot

Upon his return to action, Ogilvie will have competition for the starting spot at left-back.

Lee Brown has held down the starting role so far this season, though Ogilvie’s versatility could see him feature in a different role. He started the season in defensive midfield, featuring there in Pompey’s opening day win against Fleetwood Town.

Not only that, but he can also feature at centre-back, so it will be interesting to see where he’s deployed if deemed fit.