Danny Murphy goes down as a Fulham legend. Scoring the goal that kept Fulham from safety and helping guide them to a Europa League Final in 2010.

Murphy joined Fulham in 2007 after struggling at his previous club Tottenham Hotspur – he would go onto score 18 league goals for the club.

He played a key role in his first season at the club and was the scorer of the late goal away at Portsmouth that prevented them from getting relegated.

One of the first names on the team sheet, he was part of the famous side that got to the Europa League final under Roy Hodgson. He captained Fulham and saw his side knock out Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wolfsburg and Hamburg to reach the final.

The midfielder was unlucky to only appear nine times for his country as he was in the golden generation of midfielders. He would have to compete against the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

Since his retirement in 2013, Murphy now finds himself as a co-commentator for the BBC and appears on radio show talkSPORT.

