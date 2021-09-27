Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has provided an injury update.

Swindon Town drew 0-0 with Colchester United last time out.

The Robins are currently 9th in the table and are a single point outside the Play-Offs.

They had a couple of absentees against Colchester such as Jonny Williams, Anthony Grant and Harry McKirdy who Garner spoke about after the game.

Jonny Williams

He told their official club website: “Jonny Williams was actually in the squad but, unfortunately, he got a blow to the back of his head after training had finished.

“He got hit by a ball in what was just a freak training ground incident and it is actually a mild concussion, so we’re following the protocol and he wasn’t available today.”

Anthony Grant

Anthony Grant is back from his spell on the sidelines: “Granty has come back in, he’s been away for a few weeks and I picked the squad based on performances in training in the week and who I thought looked fitter and sharper.”

Harry McKirdy and Mathieu Baudry

He added: “Granty has been away and he’s now got to fight to get back in to the squad. Jordan Lyden is now there and with another couple of days next week he’ll be available and Harry McKirdy is in full training from Tuesday, so he’ll be available next week.

“Mathieu Baudry was back in the squad today so we’re getting competition now and we want that.”

What next for Swindon?

Swindon haven’t made a bad start to the season and have adapted well to life back in League Two after a busy summer.

They are back in action this weekend against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground.

Garner has some more players to choose from with Grant, McKirdy and Baudry back which is good for them.

They will be hoping that Williams is fit to play against Joey Barton’s side too.