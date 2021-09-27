Barnsley have nearly a full squad of players available for selection.

Barnsley have everyone in their ranks back in training apart from Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris.

The Tykes have had their injury woes so far this season but have more players to choose from now ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest this week.

They lost 1-0 to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with Shayne Lavery getting the goal.

‘I’m glad’…

Their boss, Markus Schopp, provided an injury update after the match, as per their official club website: “I’m glad that this week we had almost all the players back in training. Except for Carlton and Mads, all players are available and this is something we haven’t had all season, so this is a good thing.

“It’s a situation where we can start competing in certain positions and for a couple of young lads, it’s important that there’s pressure.”

Ben Williams, Josh Benson and Jordan Williams returned to squad for the Blackpool game, as did midfielder Romal Palmer.

Palmer pushing for a start

Palmer sat out of their recent draw against Blackburn Rovers after suffering a minor injury against Stoke City earlier this month.

The 22-year-old came off the bench against the Seasiders and will be pushing for a start on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest.

He has been a regular for the Yorkshire club so far this season under Schopp and they will be pleased to have him back so quickly.

Current situation

Barnsley are in poor form at the moment and have slipped to 20th in the league, three points above the relegation zone.

Their opponents this week Forest are below them but have a new manager in Steve Cooper.