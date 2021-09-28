Mahlon Romeo has been at Millwall since 2015 and has appeared in over 150 games for the club, but has recently gone out on loan to Portsmouth.

The right-back appeared 35 times in the league last season but following a change of formation manager Gary Rowett believes that he is not needed in his side and has therefore gone out on loan to League One side Portsmouth.

Pompey who currently find themselves 10th and with three wins to their name, completed the season-long loan signing of Romeo who had already featured a couple times of Millwall this season.

Romeo’s first game for his new club came in a 5-3 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy and he made his first league start in a 1-0 away defeat to MK Dons.

He has appeared in four league games since his arrival but has seen his side yet to keep a clean sheet, with them conceding two goals in each of their last three games.

Romeo provided his first assist for the club when he set up the opening goal for Ronan Curtis in the most recent 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic.

The right-back is currently averaging a 6.74 match rating on WhoScored.com and will be hoping to impress during his time at Pompey to find a way back into his parent club’s team.

With Millwall adopting a three at the back formation, Romeo has made a couple of starts at right midfield but may struggle to find a way back into the team. Ryan Leonard who is currently starting there has adapted well to his new position and has seen his side go five games unbeaten in the league.

Up next for Pompey is a trip to Burton Albion in League One tonight.