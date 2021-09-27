Stoke City loanee Connor Taylor has been tipped for a “massive career” by Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton, after he netted his first senior goal in the Gas’ win over Walsall.

During the summer transfer window, Stoke City opted to send young defender Connor Taylor out on loan to give him a shot at more first-team action.

Bristol Rovers swooped in to secure a loan deal, and Joey Barton has now started him in five consecutive League Two games.

Now, after putting in a strong display in the Gas’ comeback victory over Walsall, in which he scored the equaliser, Taylor has received high praise from loan boss Barton.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Barton labelled Taylor as “brilliant”, tipping him for a “massive career” in the future.

He went on to add that while the talented defender is a “quality footballer”, he is also a “level-headed” and “quality young man”. Here’s what the Bristol Rovers boss had to say:

“He has been brilliant.

“He’s got a great constitution and I think he’s got a massive career out in front of him if he gets the rub of the green that you need with injuries.

“I think he has been a real bonus, so I’m pleased for him.

“He’s got an incredible future in front of him. He’s a level-headed boy and we’re pleased to have him in our football team, because he’s a quality young man and a quality footballer.”

Music to Michael O’Neill’s ears

Barton’s glowing review of Stoke City talent Taylor will be music to everyone’s ears, especially manager Michael O’Neill.

Having handed him his first-team debut towards the end of last season, O’Neill will be hoping the 19-year-old centre-back can flourish out on loan and come back to the Potters a much-improved player.

With plenty of the season remaining, it remains to be seen if Taylor can keep up his strong form and help Bristol Rovers rise back up the table.