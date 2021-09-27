Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out about new signing James Lea Siliki in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed Siliki on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 side Rennes. He has featured in all four of Boro’s last four games, starting two and coming off the bench in the other two.

However, he is yet to complete 90 minutes in either of his two starts and boss Neil Warnock has been critical of the player, claiming he is ‘not fit enough’.

The veteran manager has spoken with Siliki and has asked him not to go away on international duty with his native Cameroon. He has played three times for his national side, twice against Nigeria in friendly matches, and he made his competitive debut in the loss against Ivory Coast earlier this month.

“I said to James yesterday, ‘If I’m honest, I don’t think you should go away in the international break really because you’re nowhere near fit enough. Yet you’re going to go away for two weeks and probably play five minutes in one game, ten minutes in another, and you’ll be walking around for two weeks hardly doing any training, and you’ll be back to square one’,” said Warnock.

“He says he can’t do that and that he’s got to go with the international team. Unfortunately, in that situation, there’s very little you can do as a manager.”

Siliki is set to defy his manager’s request and travel to Africa to take on Mozambique home and away in a World Cup qualifier.

Thoughts

This could cause disruptions in the dressing room between the player and the Boro boss. Warnock is not one for brushing things under the carpet and could come down hard on Siliki.

The midfielder hasn’t necessarily impressed in his four appearances so far, but will be hoping to make progress and break into the starting eleven on a more regular basis, especially considering Boro’s lack of options in the centre of the pitch.

Middlesbrough take on Sheffield United in midweek and it will be interesting if Siliki plays a part.