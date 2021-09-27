Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott could land a role as part of Darren Ferguson’s scouting team while he recovers from a serious hamstring injury, the Posh boss has revealed.

The popular striker returned to Peterborough United for a second stint during the summer window, but has been struck down with a cruel injury blow.

Marriott suffered a serious hamstring injury when pressuring Reading shot-stopper Luke Southwood a couple of weeks ago, forcing him into surgery, which he underwent at the weekend.

With an absence of up to five months ahead, Posh manager Darren Ferguson has spoken of the importance of keeping Marriott busy, revealing he could even join his scouting team.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson moved to express the need to support the striker, insisting that the club will be taking care of him during his absence.

He went on to add that he thinks Marriott will become part of his scouting team in a bid to keep him busy, saying:

“Jack has obviously not played much football in the period before he arrived either but we’ll look after him and make sure we try and keep him right.

“I’ll have to try and keep him busy, I think he’ll start becoming one of my scouts now.

“I have to keep him busy mentally, there’s no doubt about that.”

With Ferguson putting plans in place for the 26-year-old as he recovers, it will be interesting to see if Marriott can play a part in spotting Posh’s next talented recruits.

A reputation for spotting new stars

Peterborough United’s ability to pick out potential stars in scouting missions has been evident over the years.

It dates all the way back to the likes of Craig Mackail-Smith, Aaron McLean, George Boyd and more. One of the most recent examples is talented defender Ronnie Edwards, who is already attracting Premier League interest as he breaks into the starting XI.

As Ferguson lines Marriott up for a scouting role, it is good to see that the sidelined striker will still be playing an important role off the pitch as he recovers.