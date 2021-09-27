Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Australian attacker Tete Yengi, who joins on a free transfer from Newcastle Jets.

Despite the fact the summer window transfer is closed, Ipswich Town is still bringing new faces to Portman Road.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Australian ace Tete Yengi has linked up with the Tractor Boys, joining on a free transfer from A-League outfit Newcastle Jets.

The statement writes that Yengi joined for nothing last week, linking up with the U23s side, who are managed by Kieron Dyer.

TWTD reports that Yengi has been with Ipswich for two weeks now, arriving at Portman Road for a trial through a connection with goalkeeper coach John Kelley. Now, a deal has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old attacker can play at striker as well as out wide or in a slightly deeper role behind the number nine, so it will be interesting to see if he can make an impact on proceedings with Town.

Career to date

After spending time in Adelaide Comets’ youth side, Yengi joined Newcastle in December 2020, joining the A-League side for nothing after landing a scholarship.

With the club, the youngster managed nine senior appearances overall. All of those came in the 2020/21 campaign, with every outing coming off the bench.

Now, he will be looking to prove himself in England as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.